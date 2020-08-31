National Estuaries Week Photo Contest 2020

In celebration of National Estuaries Week, which takes place September 19 to 26, 2020, NOAA’s Office for Coastal Management is hosting a photo contest. Send us your best photos from the national estuarine research reserves that display the beauty of the reserves, critters that live there, and the people who work and play there. We want to see them all!

Winners will be chosen by a panel of judges and will be featured in our social media campaign during National Estuaries Week. Submit your photos under the following categories.

Learn

Play

Vistas

Smiles

Work

To Enter

Submit your images (minimum of 1200 pixels wide, no more than 10 photos) to us at OCM.NERRS.PhotoContest@noaa.gov. All images MUST include the following information: photographer's name, short description of when and where the photo was taken, and what is shown in the photo.

Deadline

Photos must be submitted by Monday, August 31, 2020 to be eligible for the contest.

Additional Contest Rules