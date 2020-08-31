National Estuaries Week Photo Contest 2020
In celebration of National Estuaries Week, which takes place September 19 to 26, 2020, NOAA’s Office for Coastal Management is hosting a photo contest. Send us your best photos from the national estuarine research reserves that display the beauty of the reserves, critters that live there, and the people who work and play there. We want to see them all!
Winners will be chosen by a panel of judges and will be featured in our social media campaign during National Estuaries Week. Submit your photos under the following categories.
Learn
Play
Vistas
Smiles
Work
To Enter
Submit your images (minimum of 1200 pixels wide, no more than 10 photos) to us at OCM.NERRS.PhotoContest@noaa.gov. All images MUST include the following information: photographer's name, short description of when and where the photo was taken, and what is shown in the photo.
Deadline
Photos must be submitted by Monday, August 31, 2020 to be eligible for the contest.
Additional Contest Rules
Photographers must be at least 13 years of age or older as of August 1, 2020.
We will assume that, in submitting a photo, you are the owner of the photo and have the right to publish it.
New this year: You must include this privacy act statement signed by anyone identifiable in your photos.
By submitting a photo, you are giving us permission to use the photo for other purposes, such as within NOAA’s Office for Coastal Management photo gallery and on any websites hosted by NOAA, for social media, publications, and for use of immediate contest partners. We will, of course, provide credit to photographers whenever we use any of the photos.
Photos that are submitted without information on the photographer and a brief caption will not be considered.
You are eligible to submit photos if less than 20 percent of your total income is from photography.
No watermarks on submitted photos.
Photos must be a minimum of 1200 pixels wide (but the bigger, the better!)
Each photographer may submit up to 10 photos.
Please keep the content clean and appropriate. Inappropriate content will not be accepted.